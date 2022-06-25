Cardi B slams trolls for calling her daughter Kulture 'autistic'

Cardi B doesn't believe in mincing her words! She calls a spade a spade. And, when trolls target her 4-year-old daughter Kulture, she defends her and stands like her shield. Recently, a Twitter user asked the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper to get off the micro-blogging site and pay attention to her kids, saying that her daughter has autism.

Responding to the distasteful tweet, Cardi wrote, "My daughter is not autistic…You can't call her ugly so y'all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic b**ch (sic)"

In another tweet, she wrote, "30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on s**t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade… WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? W*f my kids gotta do wit yall misery? (sic)"

Later, she retweeted several supportive posts from her fans on her account.

While many came to Cardi's defence, a few spoke negatively about her. One user wrote, "Starting to realize a lot of y’all are the problem and not Cardi just saying yall be on her page more then her fans regardless of who she responds to she only responds cause yall there on HER PAGE and then get to victim blaming when she responds yall really weird. (sic)"

Another wrote, "I love you @iamcardib you have a BEAUTIFUL family! People in life are real deal miserable and I hate the fact you go through this dumb s**t now they talking dumb about your kids smh 🙄 typical. You are a STAR. They are jealous of your life , husband and family. (sic)"

Meanwhile, a Twitter user wrote, "I have to grandsons with Autism. They are my heart. I don't know what made people call your daughter Autistic, but it's nothing to be ashamed of."

Cardi is married to rapper Offset. The pair tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017. They welcomed their daughter Kulture in 2018 and their son Wave in September last year.