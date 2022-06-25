Kevin Feige to unveil MCU's future at San Diego Comic-Con next month

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios, and by extension the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be a part of the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. The panel will be in Hall H, the most prestigious location in the event wherein the biggest upcoming movies and TV shows are announced and we also get new content of already confirmed stuff.

As per Deadline, during a virtual press conference about 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Feige confirmed the same. “We’ll be at Comic-Con next month, which we’re excited about. So yes, we’re excited to go and talk about the future," he said as per reports.

This will be the first time in three years that Marvel will be present at the event. In July 2019, the studio announced a slew of upcoming projects that kicked off the post-Infinity Saga phase of MCU.

Expect loads of announcements. We already know about forthcoming MCU projects like 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', and 'The Marvels', which already have release dates. Apart from those, movies like 'Fantastic Four', 'Blade', 'Deadpool 3', 'Captain America 4' and so on have also been confirmed.

But thus far we do not know how it will all come together as it did in the last two Avengers movies. So far, there does not appear to be any discernible path and no big overarching villain like Thanos -- beyond a few hints.

The Hall H session may change all that.

Meanwhile, Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on July 7. The Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer film brings back director Taika Waititi. Apart from 'Thor', Portman's Jane Foster will also assume the mantle of Thor, more precisely Mighty Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy will also be present in the movie. Also, Oscar-winning actors like Christian Bale and Russel Crowe debut in MCU with 'Love and Thunder'. Thus, the excitement around the movie is high.