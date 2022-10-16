Cardi B expresses excitement upon receiving a birthday gift from Beyonce | Watch

On Cardi B's 30th birthday, Beyoncé sent a beautiful birthday card and gift to the rapper. The birthday girl also received a sweet message from Queen B, which left her utterly excited. Taking to social media, Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, shared how happy she was and gave a glimpse of the beautiful present.

After showing the bouquet of flowers she received from Beyonce, Cardi showed off the sweet note, which was simply signed with "B".

Beyonce’s note on the card read, “Cardi, Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God Bless, B.”

“B—!!! Thank you @beyonce,” wrote Cardi, who rang in her 30th birthday on Tuesday with a burlesque-themed party in Los Angeles.

Her husband Offset, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey and Jamie Foxx joined Cardi for the celebrations. To mark the special day, Offset gifted his wife a rare Richard Mille watch, which she happily flaunted at the party.

Watch the video below:

Beyoncé sent Cardi B flowers for her Birthday❤️



“Happy Birthday! I hope you had a beautiful day. All my love. God bless, B” pic.twitter.com/ZrgxZBkYKq — Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) October 15, 2022

Last month, Beyoncé sent a handwritten note across the top of a vinyl copy of her Renaissance album to Cardi. Upon receiving the special note, Cardi said that she will preserve it “in a glass frame with laser beams on it”.

The note read, “To: Cardi B, Hard working, beautiful and talented queen, thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours. Respect, Beyoncé.”