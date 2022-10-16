Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford spark dating rumours as they walk hand-in-hand at Halloween Horror Nights

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and 'The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford are rumoured to be in love. The two were recently spotted at the Halloween Horror Nights event, where they were reportedly holding hands and enjoying each other's company. Rutherford even shared a photo on his Instagram story of himself posing alongside Billie's brother Finneas.

Meanwhile, a video of the two surfaced online where they can be seen leaving a haunted maze. They were accompanied by a group of friends.

The clip has sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging site as there is an 11-year gap between the two. While Eilish is 20 years old, Rutherford is 31.

the way my jaw dropped https://t.co/NDtHeMhJco — ami (@angrybIack) October 15, 2022

For those unaware, Eilish and Rutherford know each other since a long time. Photos of the two hanging out at a Halloween party in 2017 are also doing rounds. Billie was around 15 years old at the time.

Earlier this year, in August, they were spotted hanging out together. So it's possible they may have been romantic since then.

Reacting to the dating rumours, a fan tweeted, "why is jesse rutherford hanging around billie eilish. (sic)" Another shared, "jesse rutherford and billie eilish seen holding hands is literally the worst thing that’s ever happened to me the universe is literally against me that is so horrible. (sic)"

And, one wrote, "jesse rutherford knowing billie eilish since she was 15 and then going and dating her is fucking weird! (sic)" Check it out below.

why is jesse rutherford hanging around billie eilish… pic.twitter.com/9RsQF0b4UT — izzy ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@edwardcuII3n) October 14, 2022

jesse rutherford and billie eilish seen holding hands is literally the worst thing that’s ever happened to me the universe is literally against me that is so horrible — mal 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@blymanorz) October 15, 2022

jesse rutherford knowing billie eilish since she was 15 and then going and dating her is fucking weird! — dom (@M4RGOTROBBIES) October 15, 2022

Eilish has been linked to a handful of guys since becoming famous. However, she has never really embraced anyone publicly. She likes to keep her personal affairs private and doesn't believe in oversharing.

Billie's song 'Bad Guy' won two Grammys. Her other two tracks 'Everything I Wanted' and 'No Time To Die' won one grammy each.