Gigi Hadid says she's suffering from imposter syndrome

Palestinian Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid recently opened up about what it is like to be a brand founder and she expressed that she's not very different from the rest of us as she launched her cashmere fashion brand Guest in Residence. Hadid also revealed that she is suffering from imposter syndrome and that she cannot model forever.

Speaking to Vogue, the supermodel said, "I have imposter syndrome all the time." Imposter syndrome is persistent doubt concerning one's abilities and feeling like a fraud.

Although she has a lucrative modelling career, Hadid wanted to have an office job that would make her feel "much more settled". That's why she launched her cashmere fashion brand 'Guest in Residence' last month.

Talking about her brand, Hadid told the publication, "You can't model forever. I was creative and that is where I saw my life going. I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it (pregnancy) just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me."

Addressing Hadid, Vogue's fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson said, "Sometimes I forget that you are a creative director and a boss of a huge company."

This spurred the supermodel on to admit that she agreed with her, confessing that she has imposter syndrome all the time.

Haddi went on to elaborate that there's always a temptation to link oneself to fast fashion which often has instant gratification and revenue, but she wanted to go down a more thoughtful and sustainable route. Hence, she picked cashmere as her brand's main focus.

She said, "I thought that it was a bit not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation. (Cashmere) just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style."

The idea for the brand had been brewing for quite some time now. She revealed that she first came across the fabric during her school days when her parents gave her a cashmere sweater to combat the New York cold when she started studying at The New School.

Hadid recently grabbed headlines for speaking up for Gabriella as Kanye West slammed the fashion editor online. "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha.... If there's actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u," she wrote.

"As if the 'honour' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke," she added.