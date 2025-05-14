Published: May 14, 2025, 16:45 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 16:45 IST

Captain America: Brave New World is all set for its worldwide OTT release. The movie is the fourth entry in the MCU's Captain America franchise. Brave New World was released in February and, despite mixed reviews, ended up grossing over $415 million worldwide and is the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2025.

The film also serves as Sam Wilson’s big-screen debut as Captain America, after taking over the mantle from Steve Rogers following the events of Avengers: Endgame.





Directed by Julius Onah, Brave New World follows Captain America as he becomes entangled in a global conspiracy after saving the life of newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford. This marked Ford’s debut in the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World will be streaming worldwide on May 26 on Disney+. The movie features an ensemble cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.





The movie was part of Phase Five of the MCU, which recently concluded with the release of Thunderbolts. Directed by Jake Schreier and starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Lewis Pullman, Thunderbolts has been receiving rave reviews and is currently in theatres.