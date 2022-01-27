Capitol attack: Prosecutors want serious punishment for man who used 'Game of Thrones' reference

A man named Jeremiah Caplinger is being tried for his involvement in the January 6, 2020 Capitol building uprising as he scaled a wall on the Capitol grounds and caused damage to public property. The trial, however, has a ‘Game of Thrones’ mention as prosecutors filed a sentencing memorandum in which he used a reference from the popular HBO show “I chose violence”.

While filing the memorandum, prosecutors explained to the court that this quote was used by a character named Cersei Lannister in the show. They explained, “Cersei Lannister is a fictional character in the HBO television series Game of Thrones. After being confronted by a group of politically-empowered religious zealots, who warn her that if she does not yield to them, ‘There will be violence,’ Cersei Lannister responds, ‘I choose violence.'”

It further explains that Cersei Lannister used “a weapon of mass destruction to blow up one of the largest and most important buildings in the capital city,” which contained “politicians and religious leaders.

“In stating, ‘I choose violence’, Cersei Lannister embraced — and then carried out — mass murder to achieve her political ends,” the memorandum adds. “In the context of Caplinger posting this just two days after January 6, Caplinger’s adoption of this quote is alarming and provides insight into his mental state and intent in storming the Capitol.”

The 25-year-old man was one of the many people who entered the Capitol building that day. The prosecutors are arguing for serious punishment for Jeremiah as he posted an image of a soldier from the American Revolution two days after the January 6 uprising with the caption: “As said by Cersi Lannister ‘I choose violence,'” according to the memorandum.

The man has pleaded guilty to one count of stepping on, climbing, removing, or injuring property on Capitol grounds. The court filing indicates he faces up to six months in prison when he is sentenced on February 1.

