BTS' RM and J-Hope attend Billie Eilish’s concert in Seoul

BTS members RM and J-Hope recently had a gala time at award-winning American singer Billie Eilish’s Seoul concert. Videos and photos of the K-pop stars head-banging and dancing to Eilish’s hit tracks have surfaced online and are also going viral.

Giving a glimpse of their crazy night at the Seoul concert, RM shared a photo with Billie and her brother-slash-producer Finneas. In the caption, he wrote, "Bag guys."

The event took place at Gocheok Sky Dome on Korean Liberation Day. Hundreds of Eilish's South Korean fans flocked to the venue to see the popstar perform her famous tracks like 'Ocean Eyes' and 'You Should See Me In A Crown'.

Check out RM's viral photo below.

On a micro-blogging site, ARMY has been sharing unseen photos and videos from the Seoul concert that also features RM and J-Hope. In one video, the two K-pop stars are seen head-banging and dancing energetically to the beats. Take a look!

Look at Hoseok and Namjoon having the time of their life at the Billie’s concert😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bEs6ewKeev — j-hope daily™ (@thehobiprint) August 15, 2022

Billie Eilish is currently on tour for her second studio album 'Happier Than Ever'. Meanwhile, J-Hope is still basking in the success of his studio album 'Jack In The Box'. RM is rumoured to be working on an album himself, however, no official announcement has been made yet.