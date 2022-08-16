BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and more to perform at MTV VMAs 2022

2022 MTV Video Music Awards is just around the corner and music lovers are waiting to see their favourite singers and musicians get felicitated with the prestigious honour. What's more exciting is that the award ceremony has a great lineup for its audience. As per reports, Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Måneskin are going to perform at this year's Video Music Awards ceremony, which is scheduled for August 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Lizzo will be taking over the stage of the VMAs this year to perform sing '2 Be Loved' from her new album 'Special'. The singer is also nominated in four categories, including artist of the year and song of the year for 'About Damn Time'.

Jack Harlow is returning to the VMAs for his second performance. Last year, he performed on the stage with Lil Nas X. The 'First Class' rapper is nominated for seven awards this year, including video of the year for his track 'Industry Baby'.

The highlight of 2022 VMAs will undoubtedly be debut performances from two popular international groups Måneskin and BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK will take the VMAs stage for the first time ever at this year's ceremony. The first-ever K-pop girl group to win a Moon Person has been nominated for best metaverse performance this year. Meanwhile, soloist LISA is also nominated for best K-pop category.

The Italian band that won Eurovision 2021, Måneskin, is all set to perform at the VMAs for the first time. This year, they will present a rendition of their chart-topping alternative hit 'SUPERMODEL'. The group is nominated for best new artist and best alternative at the award ceremony.

Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid, J Balvin and Panic! at the Disco will also be performing at the prestigious award ceremony this year.

MTV announced earlier this month that Nicki Minaj will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs. And, she will also hit the stage for a power-packed performance.