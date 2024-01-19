BTS military service update: Jungkook and Jimin complete basic military training days after RM and V

In the latest development, Jungkook and Jimin have successfully completed their basic military training, joining their fellow bandmate Jin in active military duty. This milestone follows the recent designation of RM and Taehyung as 'Elite' soldiers during their graduation ceremony.

Both Jungkook and Jimin concluded their training at the 5th Division Recruit Training Centre, donning military uniforms in the recently surfaced photos that showcase the beginning of their service commitment. Fans, eagerly awaiting updates from the members, were thrilled to see their idols taking on this new phase of their careers.

Jungkook, who initiated his basic training in December 2023 at the ROK Army's 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, communicated with fans on Weverse after his graduation ceremony. With a simple yet impactful message, he shared the word "Unity!" as his first official post for the ARMY after his enlistment, reassuring fans of his good spirits.

Meanwhile, a handwritten letter by Jimin was also uploaded to Weverse, in which he gave fans an update on his time in the military, after the graduation ceremony.

The handwritten letter read, "How are you, ARMY? I hope you are all healthy. Tomorrow is the day that I complete my basic training. It’s been about a month since I’ve been here, and although some days seem to go by slower than others, thanks to Jungkook being with me, it isn’t that bad. Although I haven’t been here long, I already miss you guys so much. The members and I keep in touch by calling one another on the public telephone, and Jungkook is doing really well. Jungkook is doing so well, in fact, that everyone keeps saying, Wow, Jungkook hyung is him. He gives me a lot of strength when I am with him, and I rely on him a lot. I will soon be assigned to my unit. I’ll do my best to do well. ARMYs, please be careful not to get sick, eat well, and think good thoughts. Anyway, I’ll write to you again once I am assigned to my unit. I love you." Check it out below!

handwritten letter conveys a sense of thoughtfulness & care that cannot be replicated by a digital message. when you take the time to put pen to paper, it shows that you value the recipient and the relationship you share. oh jimin the angel that you are ☹️ pic.twitter.com/P6q94DwWST — sen (@sugatradamus) January 17, 2024

Despite the lack of official releases, unidentified social media accounts shared pictures of Jungkook at his military duty completion ceremony.

Meanwhile, Jimin's dad penned a heartfelt note after the graduation ceremony and shared a few photos. Sharing a peek from Jimin's completion ceremony on his cafe's official social media, he conveyed gratitude to ARMY for their continuous support.

JIMIN'S DAD POSTED THIS 🥹 pic.twitter.com/931cTyEGhm — busan baes 🥕🐾 (@stopkookminpls) January 18, 2024