Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested on domestic violence charges in Dominican Republic: Report

Renowned rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, has found himself in legal trouble once again. This time, he is facing domestic violence charges in the Dominican Republic. The 27-year-old artist was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in Santo Domingo and is currently held at a local jail, awaiting a court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

Details surrounding the alleged domestic violence incident have not been disclosed to the public. A judge will preside over the hearing to determine whether Tekashi 6ix9ine, known for hits like "FEFE," will be released on bond or remain in custody, as reported by the Associated Press.

This recent arrest follows a series of legal incidents involving the rapper. Just a month prior, Tekashi's girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, faced a felony charge after a physical altercation between the two. The police report, obtained by TMZ, revealed Tekashi's claims that Yailin struck him and his Bentley with a 2x4. She was also accused of kicking the car's sideview mirror and breaking the windshield.

Later, Yailin reportedly admitted to striking Tekashi’s car “to cause him financial hardship” after he allegedly took some of her money and passport. Tekashi also had a video of the fight, which he posted to his Instagram Stories, giving police probable cause to arrest Yailin for aggravated battery, witness tampering and felony criminal mischief.

However, it was Tekashi who later paid Yailin’s $9,000 bond and helped her get out of prison. After getting released from prison, the female rapper insisted that she was the victim. “What an injustice truly … Everything you see is not how it appears to be,” she wrote in Spanish on her Instagram Story at the time.

Yailin also reposted a tweet that alleged Tekashi had hit her in the past and then he would start recording to get her reaction afterwards.

This recent arrest is not Tekashi's first brush with the law. Two months before the altercation with Yailin, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a music producer working with her. The current status of that case remains unclear. Additionally, in August, the rapper was booked in Florida for failure to appear at a hearing regarding several traffic citations amounting to over $1,000.