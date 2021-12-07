BTS members create solo Instagram handles after announcing 'period of rest'

Hours after K-pop band BTS announced its break, members of the band joined the photo-sharing app Instagram through their separate handles on Monday.



Naturally, the ARMY- as fans of BTS like to call themselves- welcomed the move with open arms. Each of the seven accounts currently have crossed more than 15 million followers already.

K-pop band BTS to take extended break ahead of March concert



They have also posted their first pictures on their respective handles.



Jin's first picture features him wearing a white full sleeves T-shirt with the caption 'Permission to Dance,' on it. Suga chose a picture of a scenic landscape as his first post and didn't add any caption.

RM's first Instagram post features him sitting on a chair by a beach, staring into the beautiful nature.V's first post features a hanging skeleton.

Jungkook's first picture is that of a gorgeous beach in California. Jimin posted a monochrome picture of himself wearing a suit. He wrote the caption, "#Jimin."J-Hope posted a silhouette photo of himself. He captioned the picture, "I'm your hope @uarmyhope."



The members joined Instagram after announcing through their management company on Twitter that they will be taking "a second official extended period of rest" and won't be performing till March 2022.



The break will provide BTS members with the chance to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy."

"It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the statement added.