/BTS member V makes history! K-pop idol throws his first pitch at Dodger Stadium | Watch

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung finally made history! The singer threw his first ceremonial pitch at a Dodgers game after meeting the two-way star Shohei Ohtani. Ever since the announcement was made, it has created excitement amongst fans on social media. The official MLB page even shared the singer's ceremony on social media.

Viral video of BTS' V throwing a pitch

On Monday night, BTS' V stepped onto the field and bowed toward the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and delivered a left-handed strike, which garnered cheers from the stands. The K-pop icon was dressed in a No. 7 Dodgers jersey, which was tucked in with faded jeans. He was then clicked while he chatted away with pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon, after the video and pictures from the game ceremony went viral, fans have gone gaga and also wrote how proud they are of the K-pop idol. One user wrote, "I love how he bowed gently before whipping that to Yamamoto". Another user wrote, "It's not as easy as he made it look". "Aura farming", wrote the third user.

BTS' comeback and all about V

BTS is reportedly preparing for their group comeback in 2026. Reportedly, all seven members of the group are residing in the US, working on their new album. Reportedly, they even greeted their fans via livestream recently as they were seen walking on a beach in Los Angeles.

For the unversed, V is part of global sensation group BTS that made its debut in 2013. V has performed three solo songs under BTS' name—"Stigma" in 2016, "Singularity" in 2018, and "Inner Child" in 2020—all of which charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. Outside of his music projects with BTS, V had his acting debut in the 2016 television series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth and contributed the single "It's Definitely You" to its soundtrack.