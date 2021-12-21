BTS: Jin is the most successful musician of all time on Billboard chart?

K pop group BTS recently announced a break until March next year and looks like it’s treating them well. We say that as Billboard came out with its list of most-talked-about tracks on Twitter and BTS member Jin’s standalone release ‘Super Tuna’ is already at number 12.

It features on this week’s Hot Trending Songs chart. BTS members create solo Instagram handles after announcing 'period of rest'

As ‘Super Tuna’ debuts, this is Jin’s seventh hit on the Hot Trending Songs chart, combining his solo and joint effort as BTS member. Jin has found a spot for himself on the tally twice and five times as part of the K pop group.

Meanwhile, BTS made it on the Hot Trending Songs chart with their hit single ‘Permission to Dance’ which managed one turn at the top of the list. Since then, their ‘Butter’ has made it to the list almost every week except for one time when SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ replaced the seven-member vocal act.

Meanwhile, much like Jin, another BTS member Jungkook has scored five hits with the group and once on his own with ‘Falling’, a cover of a Harry Styles song.