'The Matrix Resurrections' leaked online on torrent sites, days before India release

Days before the official premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the Keanu Reeves starrer has found its way to the torrent sites worldwide. The film will be releasing officially in the theatres and on HBO Max on December 24. Meanwhile, it is already available to watch on torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy.

The pirated versions as per reports are poor copies of bad quality and full of advertisements. We at WION, do not condone piracy.

The first leaked downloadable Matrix Resurrections version landed on multiple torrent sites on December 19. This was a couple of days after the film released in Russia, Japan, Thailand and four other markets. They all carry the label ‘CAM’ suggesting that they were filmed with a video camera in cinemas. 'Matrix Resurrections' NFT creates chaos among fans, website crashes over huge demand

Matrix Resurrections will release in India, US and other parts of the world on December 24.

Co-written and directed by Matrix veteran Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections stars Thomas Anderson/ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Tiffany/ Trinity who are both somehow alive despite being killed off in The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as an alternate version of Morpheus, Jessica Henwick as blue-haired gunslinger Bugs, Jonathan Groff as Smith, Neo's former arch-nemesis and Agent of the Matrix, Neil Patrick Harris as Thomas' therapist The Analyst, Priyanka Chopra Jonas as exile program Sati, Jada Pinkett Smith as human general Niobe, Lambert Wilson as info trafficker The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson.