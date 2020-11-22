BTS chill together in a new 'on the pillow' version of their song 'Life Goes On'

BTS Army rejoice! The Korean-pop band has shared a new version of its music video for 'Life Goes On.'

Recently, the seven-member K-pop group shared the official video for 'Life Goes On,' the lead single from the act’s latest album, BE.







The Jungkook- directed clip takes fans through a sentimental visual journey, where the boy band grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic taking away its live shows.

The new version of 'Life Goes On' is dubbed as 'on my pillow,' and it stretches a scene from the original four-minute clip of the septet lounge around on a bed in their pajamas while singing the track.

“The emotion I wanted to express is the sadness and the longing that was felt because the tour was cancelled due to COVID-19 and because we couldn’t see ARMY much,” Jungkook said during a press conference for BE. “It’s amazing that the video I took and worked hard on is released as a music video.”



BTS released their latest album 'BE' on Friday and will perform the new single 'Life Goes On' remotely for the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, the group`s music label said.

This year, BTS notched their first-ever Number One hit single on the Billboard charts in the United States with "Dynamite", which is also among the eight tracks on the new album.



Group leader and rapper RM said the group`s next goal is to be nominated for a Grammy award. Nominations will be announced on Nov. 24.



"We are nervous, but looking forward to the nomination," RM told a news conference.