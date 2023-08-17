Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia concerts due to ill health

Iconic rock legend Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band have once again faced a setback as his health has led to the postponement of two concerts scheduled in Philadelphia. Fans who were eagerly anticipating the shows at Citizens Bank Park on August 16 and 18 received disappointing news via a post on Springsteen's official X (earlier called Twitter) account. "Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with the E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed," the statement read. The announcement assured fans that efforts were being made to reschedule the dates, and they were advised to hold onto their tickets as they would remain valid for future performances.

This is not the first time health issues have impacted Springsteen's tour plans this year. The Philadelphia incident marks the third instance in 2023 where illness has led to postponements or cancellations. Earlier in the year, three concerts were rescheduled for September "due to illness," although the specific details regarding Springsteen's involvement were not always disclosed.

In April, both Bruce Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, faced a health scare when they were diagnosed with COVID-19. The diagnosis occurred during a break in the tour schedule, and no actual concert dates were affected. The 2023 tour has also seen some of the E Street Band members facing health-related absences. Notable members like Steven Van Zandt, Nils Lofgren, Soozie Tyrell, and Jake Clemons have missed individual shows or multiple performances during the early months of the tour, which began on February 1.

Despite these setbacks, Springsteen and the E Street Band have an extensive itinerary for the rest of the year, with a notable exception in October when they are taking an entire month off. The tour's schedule predominantly encompasses the East Coast until the end of September, with plans to head to Canada in November. The tour is set to conclude in the southwestern United States in the first half of December, culminating with shows in San Francisco on December 10 and 12.

Bruce Springsteen, and a glorious career

Born on September 23, 1949, in Long Branch, New Jersey, Springsteen is celebrated not only for his distinctive voice but also for his poignant and socially conscious lyrics. His music often reflects on the struggles of the working class, economic disparity, and the American dream. Springsteen's career took off in the 1970s when he released his breakthrough album, Born to Run (1975), which catapulted him to fame and established him as a significant figure in the music industry. His music blends rock, folk, and Americana influences, creating a unique sound that resonates with a wide audience. His songs often tackle themes of working-class struggles, personal reflection, American identity, and the human experience.

