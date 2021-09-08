Britney Spears shares a throwback post as her father files petition to end conservatorship

Hours after her father Jamie Spears filed a petition to end the conservatorship, Britney Spears shared a throwback performance photo on Instagram. The singer shared two photos of her on stage with Iggy Azalea.



"Me and Iggy on stage," Spears captioned the photo. "It was so much fun working with such a strong, bad--- woman like her …. I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words !!!



"Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS."

The singer added dancing emojis, rose emojis and laughing emojis along with the post.



In an Instagram post, she showed off a yellow dress. The singer though steered clear from commenting on her dad's recent move which possibly could be a positive step towards her freedom from conservatorship after 13 long years.

Spears' father filed a petition on Tuesday to completely end her conservatorship.



The move to have Spears' conservatorship completely end comes after Jamie revealed he was willing to step down as her sole conservator when the time was "right" and a "smooth transition" could occur.



In June earlier this year, Spears appeared in court and demanded an end to conservatorship and stated that her father 'deserved to be in jail'.