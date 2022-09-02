'Brahmastra' event featuring Ranbir, Alia and Jr NTR called off in Hyderabad, upset fans demand apology  

On Friday, a mega promotional event for 'Brahmastra' was planned in Hyderabad. The event was to have Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji along with Jr NTR in attendance but was canceled hours before its scheduled time.



Organizers told Hindustan Times that the event was canceled due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'



The event reportedly did not get a police clearance on time as the Police were deployed in the city ahead of Ganpati Visarjan and could not dedicate enough personnel for the mega event.



A political rally to has been planned for the next day and sources told the publication that as a result the police force is stretched.



The event was scheduled to take place at Hyderabad's famous Ramoji Film City with the film's lead pair, director and Jr NTR in attendance. 'Brahmastra' is set to release on September 9 and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.



Several fans took to Twitter to express disappointment over the cancellation of the event.

Permission denied for #Bramhastra event in RFC.

Reason:“We don’t have enough ground forces to control the crowd at the event as NTR will be attending it.”#NTRForBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/6wPHWBB5wJ — DPVEU  (@dpveu_official) September 2, 2022 ×

Touted as the most expensive Hindi movie ever made, 'Brahmastra' stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in the film in a cameo role.