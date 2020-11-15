Brad Pitt wins bizzare legal bid filed against him by a woman scammed by his imposter

Brad Pitt heaved a sigh of relief as a judge in Texas dismissed an oddball, $100,00 lawsuit filed against him by a woman claiming the actor was somehow responsible for promises made by an online fraudster using the star's name.



According to court papers reviewed by Page Six, Texas-based owner of a staffing and recruiting firm, Kelli Christina, filed suit against Brad last month for not doing enough "to protect his fans from imposters" after someone claiming to be Brad scammed her out of $40,000 while wooing her with "discussions of marriage,"

In the documents, Kelli claimed a person who said they were Brad contacted her in 2018 about producing multiple fundraisers for Brad's embattled Make It Right Foundation, the housing nonprofit established by the Oscar winner in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.



She apparently agreed to organize the events, which were to feature $40,000 worth of appearances by Brad. She says she footed the bill but each time "Brad" was due to attend an event, he bailed at the last minute.



Bizarrely, the woman said that she developed a close romantic relationship with Brad imposter, whom she never met in person, that they started talking about tying the knot.

Eventually, the truth came to pass and she found out the person she was in touch with was not Brad Pitt the actor.

On Thursday, however, the judge who heard her case deemed it "meritless," and granted the motion to dismiss filed by Brad's lawyers.

In an email to the outlet, Kelli detailed the various ways she attempted to contact the actual Brad Pitt and griped that the star shrugged her off.



"Brad Pitt ignored all [my problems] [for] a year and a half," she wrote. "He was contacted [about the ordeal] at Make It Right [his production company], Plan B Entertainment, his Los Angeles home and his Beverly Hills attorney [in] the summer of 2019. All problems [were] ignored and yet it's his name and reputation [being used to defraud people]."

Kelli is now working on a proposal for a government and "Hollywood establishment"-led project to prevent similar scams in the future.



