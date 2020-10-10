Brad Pitt sued for $100,000 by a Texas women, claiming actor wooed her

Brad Pitt has been sued for $100,000 by a Texas women claiming that he had wooed her with his sweet talks of marriages and allegedly fooled her for money.



Kelli Christina, a healthcare CEO, court documents claimed, paid $40,000 for the Oscar-winning star to make five appearances at functions she arranged for his non-profit organization, 'Make It Right Foundation'.

The money, which was raised from the star's appearance, would provide new homes for victims of Hurricane Katrina at New Orleans.



Further, she claimed that, while working they developed a personal relationship and had a 'discussion of marriage' as well. However, the actor's team responded to the situation and said, it must be a sort of online celebrity internet scammer thing in which she got trapped.



Denying all the claims, the actor's team responded, ''Neither the Make It Right Entities nor Mr Pitt agreed with Plaintiff".

By pointing out the fake scammer thing, Pitt's team stated, ''By Christina’s admissions, the communications she now alleges to have had with Mr Pitt on behalf of the foundation Make It Right entities, which led to the alleged agreement that forms the basis of her claims, were actually between Plaintiff and one or more individuals posing as, in Plaintiff’s words, fake Brad Pitts'' and not in any way affiliated with the Make It Right.



Meanwhile, Brad is in another legal fight with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie for their children's custody.