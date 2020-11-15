Priyanka Chopra spreads 'love and light' with Nick Jonas on Diwali

Priyanka Chopra celebrated the festival of Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas in London. The actor took to her Instagram to give a peek into her celebrations, to her fans.

She wrote,Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours"



"Happy Diwali everyone! Sending love and light to all," Jonas, 28, shared on Instagram, along with a photo of him and his wife holding diyas, which are small oil lamps made from clay."



This is going to be work-filled festivities for Priyanka. More recently, the actor revealed her first look from the upcoming superhero film 'We Can Be Heroes'. The upcoming movie has been directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, and is a stand-alone sequel of the 2005 movie, 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D'.

Apart from this film, Priyanka has another Netflix movie on the pipeline--'The White Tiger', and her other upcoming projects also includes Keanu Reeves starrer 'The Matrix 4'.

Priyanka and her husband, who will be celebrating two years of marriage in December, were not the only ones to celebrate Diwali on social media.

Mindy Kaling wished her fans a happy Diwali with a video on Instagram. "Hey guys! I lit this candle because it is Diwali. Diwali is celebrated by Hindus all around the world. Diwali also symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and after this year, I just feel like that's exactly what we need and I do think there is a bright light waiting for us. So celebrate with your friends, happy Diwali everybody. Enjoy."



Padma Lakshmi also showed off her cooking skills on Instagram, along with spending the holiday with her loved ones. "Hope today brings us all some much needed light," she wrote.



Among those celebrating was also Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who tweeted, "Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year."