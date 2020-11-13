Priyanka Chopra shares the first look from Netflix superhero drama 'We Can Be Heroes'

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra revealed her first look from the upcoming superhero film 'We Can Be Heroes'. Chopra also shared the release date and few more glimpses from the Netflix drama.



The images also reveal a stellar cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holbrook, while the ensemble also includes Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar and many others.

Priyanka Chopra shares the back story of the two most troubled outfits she has ever worn



Priyanka took her Instagram to share the new images and her excitement for the kid's drama, ''Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon…''

In her first look, Chopra looks intense as she sports short hair, white shirt paired with a brown leather skirt. Priyanka is likely to play a negative character in the film.



The upcoming movie has been directed and produced by Robert Rodriguez, and is a stand-alone sequel of the 2005 movie, 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D'.



The movie will be a kids superhero drama, which follows the story of the children superheroes team up and learn to work together to save their parents and the world, after their parents are kidnapped by alien invaders.

Also Watch 'The White Tiger' trailer here



Apart from this film, Priyanka has another Netflix movie on the pipeline--'The White Tiger', and her other upcoming projects also includes Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix 4.