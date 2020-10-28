Watch 'The White Tiger' trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao shine in the Netflix film

Priyanka Chopra starrer ‘The White Tiger’ trailer just released.

The film helmed by Ramin Bahrani is his adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning debut novel of the same name.

‘The White Tiger’ apart from Priyanka Chopra alo features Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in an important role. Priyanka and Rajkummar play the role of a couple whose lives change after they travel to India from the US for business. Adarsh Gourav plays the role of their poor driver Balram Halwai in the film.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free...I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller and the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga."

The trailer starts with Adarsh Gourav introducing his character and shows how he uses "his wit and cunning to break free from servitude to his rich masters".

Watch the trailer of The White Tiger here:

‘The White Tiger’ will release in select theatres, as well as on Netflix on January 22.