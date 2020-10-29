Brad Pitt has reportedly broken up with 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski

Three months after Hollywood star Brad Pitt was spotted with model Nicole Poturalski, news reports suggest that the couple have officially broken up.



The actor, 56, and 27-year-old Nicole were first spotted on a date in August. But a source told Page Six that they two separated a 'while back'.



"It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be," another source added.



The two had sparked romance rumours in August when they were spotted at France's Le Castellet Airport. Onlookers had stated that the two appeared very much in love and couldn't keep their hands off each other.



An insider had revealed to US Weekly that Brad was 'realistic about the relationship' since she 'lives in Germany' and he 'has a very complicated family situation that he is trying to get sorted'.



The actor has been in a bitter custody battle with former wife Angelina Jolie over the couple's six children.



Brad and Nicole first met reportedly at the latter's husband Roland Mary's restaurant in Berlin. Nicole and Roland, 68, are reportedly in an open marriage.



When the rumours of Nicole and Brad first started doing the rounds of the internet, an insider said that Roland was reportedly 'not interested' in being jealous of his wife's extramarital affair.



"They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an open marriage." a friend of Roland's had said to a media outlet in August.

On Saturday, amid break up rumours, the model was spotted leaving the restaurant with her husband. The two were spotted for the first time since Nicole's romance with Brad came to light.

