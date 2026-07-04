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Wicked Sunny: Akshay Kumar to return in a new comic avatar in Priyadarshan next, says report

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 17:32 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 17:32 IST
Wicked Sunny: Akshay Kumar to return in a new comic avatar in Priyadarshan next, says report

Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan next film Photograph: (X)

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Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan are expected to reunite for their ninth film, with a comic thriller. The upcoming film has reportedly locked its title and is expected to go on the floors at the end of this year.

After the release of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Priyadarshan are all set to reunite for another project. While the buzz around the film first began in 2025, the latest reports claim that the upcoming project has received its official title.

Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's next film

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films and will reportedly be titled Wicked Sunny.

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The official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

"The film has been titled Wicked Sunny. The makers believe that the title does complete justice to the film’s zone as well as its lead character. Moreover, Wicked Sunny has strong recall value. It was the name of the theme played during Akshay Kumar’s scenes in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). The theme remains extremely catchy and popular even 22 years after the film’s release," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

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The source also revealed that the actor will be seen in a completely different comic role compared to his recent films. "Wicked Sunny will feature Akshay Kumar in a wacky comic avatar, distinctly different from the characters he has played in recent comic capers such as Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle. Fans are going to have a blast watching Akshay go all out. Moreover, the title is only going to further enhance the hype surrounding the film," the source added.

About Wicked Sunny

As per earlier reports, the project is being developed as a comic thriller and has been written by Priyadarshan along with Rohan Shankar, who also collaborated with the filmmaker on Bhooth Bangla. The film is expected to go on the floors towards the end of 2026.

If the reports are true, the upcoming film will mark the ninth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after films such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha and Bhooth Bangla.

The duo is also gearing up for the release of Haiwaan, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 11, 2026.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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