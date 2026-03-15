/Who was Madhu Malhotra? Satte Pe Satta actress passes away at 72

The Bollywood fraternity has been saddened by the demise of actress Madhu Malhotra, who took her last breath at the age of 72. She was a familiar face in Hindi cinema, appearing in supporting roles throughout the 1970s and 1980s. Reports indicate she passed away in Mumbai on March 13th.

Malhotra appeared in a number of well-known films, including Satte Pe Satta, Karz, Rishta Kagaz Ka, Hero, Vishwanath, and Qayamat. Her performances were lauded, highlighting their emotional resonance. The cause of her death remains undisclosed; however, according to reports, she had been suffering from health problems related to her age and had been unwell for some time.

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Who was Madhu Malhotra?

While Malhotra was active in Hindi cinema, she was reportedly seen in more than 100 films. Quite popular in the late 1970s and 80s, she is best known for her association with the film Hero. The actress appeared in the track Lambi Judaai, which was sung by Pakistani folk singer Reshma. In the song, Malhotra was showcased in a colourful gypsy-style attire.

Collaboration with Subhash Ghai

Malhotra had worked in several films with Subhash Ghai. Though small, her roles were notable in the filmmaker's project. Following the news of her passing, Ghai paid tribute to her and called the actress a "graceful and gentle personality whose expressive eyes could convey deep emotion on screen."

"Since it was a folk song sung by Reshma, a singer from Pakistan, I needed a northern face with sparkling eyes on screen. And the song became immortal. I bless her soul to rest in peace," the filmmaker said, as quoted by MoneyControl.

About Malhotra's personal life