/Ahead of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5- Relive the funniest scenes of the franchise

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty gave a treat to his fans by bringing back Bollywood’s one of the most beloved comedic sequels, Golmaal 5. Before returning to its fun elements, here’s a look back at some of the most unforgettable and funniest moments from the franchise.
Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 is officially on the way. The iconic comedy franchise stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, and a new addition to the madness, Akshay Kumar. Take a look at some of the most memorable Golmaal moments that made the series fans' favourite.
This is the most comedic highlight of the Golmaal franchise, where Gopal (Ajay Devgn) and Madhav (Arshad Warsi) recreate the iconic scene from the Black movie and become blind people to fool the elderly, blind owner of the house they are staying in, to hide their mischievous activities and grant permission to stay in the house.
Tusshar Kapoor plays a silent character named Lucky in the movie franchise. Acting as a mute character, Kapoor gained widespread recognition and is considered one of the most iconic and versatile comic performers in modern Bollywood. His expressions, improvised vocal sounds, and charm through his quiet portrayal have a separate fanbase.
Johnny Lever acts as Pappi Bhai opposite Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and many more. His character is known for his hilarious short-term memory loss, which acts as a major comedic catalyst, often echoing Aamir Khan’s character in Ghajini.
"Abey jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai!"
The dialogue becomes the most circulated meme on the internet. Mukesh Tiwari plays Vasooli Bhai, a local goon, as comical and naive, despite his criminal status. The dialogue was delivered when Laxman (Shreyas Talpade) was having difficulty speaking due to his stammer.
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Ekta, who treats her daily life as a soap opera, after being convinced that her husband, Gopal (Ajay Devgn), is having an affair, a daily soap actress suddenly emerges into her body as she starts mimicking the exaggerated style of shows often produced by TV mogul Ekta Kapoor.
Tusshar Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Shreyas Talpade dressed as women to escape trouble or create confusion, making the scene one of the most unforgettable and chaotic comedic scenes in Golmaal Returns.
Rohit Shetty is renowned for his over-the-top, high-octane car action sequences. The director blends his signature car stunts with a fully packed comedy-drama.