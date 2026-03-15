/Alia Bhatt's birthday special: Gangubai, Safeena, Sehmat- Revisit her 7 most powerful roles

Alia Bhatt turned 33 today. She has impressed audiences with diverse and impactful performances in several movies like Gangubai Kathiadwadi, Raazi, and many more. Her ability to portray complex emotions and strong characters made her one of the most respected actresses in Bollywood.
Alia Bhatt is one of the most prolific actresses of Indian cinema, who has consistently delivered memorable performances over many years. From being emotionally vulnerable in Highway to being a powerful mafia queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and a brave citizen in Raazi, Bhatt never fails to captivate the audience with her remarkable roles. On the occasion of her birthday, revisit her seven fine roles.
Alia Bhatt depicts the role of the titular mafia queen, Gangubai Kathiadwadi, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. The actress showcases her transformation from a betrayed girl into a fierce Kamathipura prostitute. Bhatt won the National Award for her intense, gritty, and emotional character.
The actress delivered a breakout performance in Highway as Veera Tripathy. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Alia Bhatt garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of a young, wealthy woman who finds freedom after being kidnapped by a truck driver, Randeep Hooda.
Bhatt plays the lead role in Meghna Gulzar's spy thriller as Sehmat Syed, a young Kashmiri woman who becomes an undercover RAW agent, fulfilling her father's orders. She marries a Pakistani army officer, Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal), to spy on Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and transmit the information to India to protect her country.
The actress made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's comedy romance as Shanaya Singhania. Her portrayal depicts a rich, stylish, and popular high school diva who got entangled in a love triangle. Being a 19-year-old debutante, she showcased her versatility and charm and became an overnight sensation.
Yet another remarkable character played by Alia Bhatt is Kumari Pinky in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. Pinky is a poor Bihari migrant labourer who falls into drug addiction, exploitation, and sexual assault after finding a large stash of drugs. The film showcases her as a migrant caught in Punjab's drug crisis.
In Zoya Akhtar's musical drama film, Alia Bhatt is seen in a character named Safeena Firdausi, a feisty, possessive, and ambitious girlfriend of Ranveer Singh, who plays Murad. Being a medical student, Safeena suffered in her relationship due to living in a conservative family while engaging in violent confrontations to protect her future with Murad.
Vasan Bala's action thriller stars Alia Bhatt as Satya, a fierce and devoted sister who becomes a relentless protector after discovering that her younger brother, Ankur (Vedang Raina), is locked up in a foreign prison due to a false accusation. She uses her intelligence to confront a deadly situation.