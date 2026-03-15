/Aamir Khan's 61st birthday: Actor celebrates special day with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, family and close friends | Watch

Aamir Khan, one of the renowned actors in Bollywood, celebrates his 61st birthday today. Known as Mr Perfectionist, he is known for his dedication to storytelling, character transformations and high-impact films, including Lagaan, Dangal and 3 Idiots, among others. The actor celebrated his special day among near and dear ones.

Aamir Khan's 61st birthday celebration

The gathering for Aamir Khan's birthday celebrations included his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, children Junaid, Ira and Azaad. In the clip, Aamir Khan can be seen cutting his birthday cake among his closed ones. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan had shared a video from the celebration on Instagram.

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The caption of the video read, 'Wishing a very happy birthday to Aamir Bhai. It's also wonderful to see Ira Khan doing impactful work through the Agastya Foundation, spreading awareness and support for mental health and much more. " Fans too added in their best wishes for the Bollywood actor in the comment section. One user wrote, "Very happy birthday, Amir Khan ji, you are not only one of the best actors but a very humble and responsible person too. You make us proud, and we learn a lot from you." Another user wrote, "First time happy to see them in proper, normal clothes. Looking good." “Happy Birthday, Aamir Khan,” wrote the third user.

All about Aamir Khan's upcoming project

Aamir Khan is prepping for his son Junaid's upcoming film titled Ek Din, who will be sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi. It marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and filmmaker Mansoor Khan after many years, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved collaborations. The duo had collaborated for several hit films, including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na.

Helmed by Sunil and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit, Ek Din is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.