/Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's upcoming period drama Lahore 1947 is now Batwara 1947: Reports

Sunny Deol starrer period drama Lahore 1947 is currently making headlines for a major update. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film's title may reportedly be changed to Batwara 1947, just months before its release.

Backed by Aamir Khan, the project marks the long-awaited reunion of Santoshi and Deol after nearly three decades, and has been creating a buzz since its announcement.

Reason behind the change

According to a report by Vickey Lalwani, the makers have decided to drop the original title due to the word "Lahore." His post read, "The makers fear that the word Lahore in the title may cause trouble to them, considering the uneasy friction that prevails between India and Pakistan today. The decision in question was taken just last week."



Reportedly, by shifting the title to Batwara 1947, the filmmakers are said to highlight the larger human tragedy of the 1947 Partition. "Santoshi remained unavailable for comment. After we broke this story, Aamir reverted to say, “This is not true," the post further read.

The makers are yet to confirm the title change.

Sharing about the film's plot, the post said, "It revolves around an elderly Hindu woman, lovingly called Mai, who continues to live in Lahore even after the division, reflecting the deep human emotions and complexities of that time.

About the film

The film is based on the acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamya E Nai by Asghar Wajahat, and it is set during the period of the 1947 Partition of India.



Alongside Sunny Deol, the cast also features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. Music is composed by A. R. Rahman and lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. It is reportedly slated to release during the Independence Day weekend.