/'Looking forward to sequel': Dhurandhar receives praises from Finland President Alexandar Stubb

The craze for Dhurandhar has grown with each day ever since it was released in cinemas in December last year, not only in India but outside of the country too. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the action-thriller is all geared up for the sequel. The makers yesterday dropped the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 and have already created quite a buzz. Amidst this, Finland President Alexander Stubb had showered praise on the film.

What did Alexader Stubb say about Dhurandhar?

During his visit to India from March 4-7, 2026, Finland President Alexander Stubb met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and said that he had watched this spy thriller before coming in here.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Alexandar Stubb said, "Interestingly enough, before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar. And I did. Of course that was one part of the narrative of that movie. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel of the 19th of the March."

Dhurandhar 2 trailer

After months of anticipation, the makers dropped the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge recently.

bringing back Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari on the way to get his revenge. In the next chapter of the story, Hamza is seen taking control of Pakistan's Lyari town after the death of his boss Rehman Dakait, which was played by Akshaye Khanna.

In the trailer it also showcases Hamza's past identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, followed by his transformation and spy training, before getting into the mission. With high stakes in the revenge drama, the trailer promises the film to be packed with intense action scenes and emotional moments.

All about Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Helmed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the direct sequel to Dhurandhar. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film will also see the return of stars including Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, among others.