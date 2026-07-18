Iran's Supreme National Security Council has instructed media organisations to limit reporting on damage to civilian infrastructure, according to a confidential directive obtained by Iran International, as the United States reportedly prepares to expand its military campaign against the country. The directive, issued on Friday (July 17), came a week after the collapse of the ceasefire between Iran and the United States and the resumption of fighting in southern Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the document, media outlets covering attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure were told to "refrain from publishing vital information", avoid creating "fear and alarm among the public", and withhold details about the scale of destruction or its impact on public services.

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The council said such information could be exploited "by the enemy to assess the effectiveness of its attacks". It also directed publishers and editors to obtain information only from the highest-ranking provincial official responsible for any institution or facility that had been struck. The order further instructed media organisations to describe disruptions to public services using phrases such as "the issue is under review and being resolved", instead of detailing the extent of the damage or its impact on essential services.

It also said Iran's Health Ministry and emergency services should remain the only official sources for civilian casualty figures.

The directive followed a sixth consecutive night of US strikes on Iran. US Central Command said fighter jets, drones and warships used precision-guided weapons against dozens of military targets, including coastal surveillance and air defence sites, military logistics infrastructure and maritime capabilities on Qeshm Island and near Bandar Abbas.