/Aamir Khan birthday: From PK to Ghajini, 7 times actor completely transformed himself for a film

Aamir Khan has turned a year older today, and to celebrate his birthday, here we take a look at his movie in which the actor completely transformed his look.
Aamir Khan, Mr Perfectionist, turned a year older today. And what better day than this to celebrate his art, which he has mastered and will continue to pursue with utmost perfection. With the ability to undergo massive physical transformations to fit his roles, he has time and again shocked the world with his performances and appearances.
As he turns 61 today, we're bringing you 7 of the most striking looks of the actor from his films
One of the highly successful movies of Amir Khan's career, 'PK' had him playing an alien. To look his part the actor sported flat hair with ears popping out. The actor apparently did not blink in between shots to look his part.
In the action-packed thriller, Aamir Khan raised temperatures with his eight-pack abs and buzz-cut hairdo. The movie had him performing hair-raising action stunts, and to look his part, Khan underwent vigorous training.
Aamir always plays with his looks, and in every movie we see him clad in different avatars. Inthe 2017 film Secret Superstar, the actor played an over the top singer and wore tight T-shirts, crazy jeans, earrings and gold chains with blonde spikes to look his part.
Aamir Khan sported thick handlebar moustache and long curly hair while portraying an Indian soldier, Mangal Pandey in Ketan Mehta's historic film on 1857 revolution. The film may not have worked, but Khan's look was widely discussed.
For 'Thugs of Hindostan' Khan not only sported long hair and a heavy beard but also wore a nose pin.
Amir Khan's Punjabi avatar! Mr Perfectionist's upcoming film will see him essaying the role of a Sikh. In the posters, Khan is seen wearing a big turban and sporting a long beard.
The most special film of Khan's career. And it turned out to be the one because of the hard work that was put into it, the authenticity that made the movie a cult. For his character of Mahavir Singh Phogat, he gained 25 kg and weighed around 97 kg.