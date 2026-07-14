/Who was GD Naidu? The lesser-known inventor whose life inspired R Madhavan's GDN

The makers of GDN recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film, featuring R Madhavan in a striking new look. With aged prosthetics, a receding hairline, and period-specific attire, he almost looked unrecognisable and quickly grabbed attention on social media. But do you know the lesser-known story of the inventor and entrepreneur Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (G.D. Naidu), who inspired the biographical drama?

Renowned as the Edison of India, he contributed his life to engineering, public transport, manufacturing and technical education.

Who was GD Naidu?

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Born on March 23, 1893, in Kalangal near Coimbatore, Naidu left school at an early age. Instead of textbooks, he chose practical experience to learn about machines, which later played a key role in his life.

It is said that when he was young, Naidu bought a motorcycle with money saved while working as a hotel server. Instead of riding it, he dismantled the vehicle and reassembled it to understand its mechanics.

In the 1920s, he entered the transport business and operated a single motor coach between Pollachi and Palani. Over time, the enterprise became Universal Motor Service (UMS) and was one of the country's most efficient bus networks.

About his inventions

Later in 1937, he and D. Balasundaram Naidu developed India's first indigenous electric motor, which contributed to Coimbatore's rise as a major engineering and manufacturing hub. Other devices associated with them were an electric razor, ultra-thin shaving blades, a fruit juice extractor, a distance adjuster for film cameras, a kerosene-powered fan and a vote-recording machine.

In 1952, he also introduced a two-seater petrol-powered car; however, it failed to secure government approvals.

GD Naidu's contribution beyond engineering

His contribution did not end with machines; the inventor also conducted agricultural experiments and developed improved varieties of crops, including cotton, maize and papaya.

Scientists such as C.V. Raman and M. Visvesvaraya also reportedly visited his farm to observe his work.

Naidu believed technical education should focus on practical skills and played a key role in establishing Arthur Hope Polytechnic and the Arthur Hope College of Engineering, now known as the Government College of Technology in Coimbatore.

He stepped away from the transport business in the 1940s and then devoted most of his time to philanthropy and education. He funded research scholarships, supported employee welfare initiatives and contributed to civic development projects.



Naidu is believed to have made a major contribution to the groundwork for Coimbatore's rise as one of India's leading industrial centres.

About the film

Now, with the upcoming film, people outside Tamil Nadu will also get to know about the remarkable inventor.

Written and directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the cast also features Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan and Vinay Rai in key roles. The film is produced by Varghese Moolan in association with Tricolour Films.