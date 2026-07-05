/GDN trailer unveiled: R Madhavan transforms into legendary inventor G.D. Naidu; internet reacts

The makers of GDN, starring R Madhavan, unveiled the film's official trailer on Saturday, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, it is a biographical drama on legendary inventor, engineer and philanthropist G.D. Naidu.

GDN trailer out

The clip has offered the viewers a glimpse of Naidu's journey from a determined young inventor to a pioneering industrialist who challenged both convention and authority. The trailer was launched at a special event held at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, the hometown of G.D. Naidu, who is often referred to as the "Edison of India."

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The nearly three-minute trailer opens with speculation surrounding Naidu's later years before shifting to his emergence as a visionary who built a successful transport network and a polytechnic institution.

As his influence grows, so does opposition from those in power. The trailer showcases allegations of tax evasion, fabricated charges and accusations of treason, while portraying Naidu as a man determined to fight injustice despite several obstacles.

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R Madhavan on the film

At the trailer launch, Madhavan said, "I think he deserves the recognition first. The younger generation today is very smart. You don’t need to tell them too many things. It is enough if we drop them hints, they research and get to understand what they need to know."

Internet reactions

As soon as the trailer surfaced, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user wrote, "Maddy and his script selection." Another added, "Maddy The og director who make biopic of og leader, unsung hero's of india." "When Quality Matter, Maddy Arrived," commented another. "Maddy, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayram, Vinay - Casting looks impeccable," wrote another fan.

About GDN

The cast also features Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan and Vinay Rai in key roles. The screenplay has been written by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and R. Madhavan, and is produced by Varghese Moolan in association with Tricolour Films.