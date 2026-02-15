/Viral video: Kartik Aaryan attends 'Pride Parade' in Delhi; know why

Kartik Aaryan has recently been creating a buzz on social media after several videos of the actor leading a colourful procession went viral. Many fans are wondering if the actor had joined a real LGBTQ+ Pride parade. However, as per reports, the visuals were part of a film shoot that's happening in Delhi.
It all began when fans spotted Kartik Aaryan shooting for a film at Connaught Place. He appeared to be heading a parade-like sequence. As soon as the videos surfaced, fans flooded social media with comments like "Is this a real Pride march?" and "What is Kartik Aaryan doing here?" One user said, "You are doing a great job Kartik, keep it up," while another wrote, "Are they shooting an ad or is this an actual parade."
Reports have confirmed that the sequence was staged for his upcoming fantasy film Naagzilla.
This is not the first video of Aaryan shooting in Delhi. Earlier, he was also spotted filming at Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, where a huge crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. Now viral videos showed fans chanting his name as he waved back.
Besides the shoot, the actor was also recently seen dining at Kwality Restaurant, which is one of the capital's oldest eateries. He was also spotted filming near the India Gate, and the videos showed fans gathering to watch the action unfold.
Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Ananya Panday. The project was backed by filmmaker Karan Johar. Currently, he is busy with Naagzilla and is also set to collaborate with director Anurag Basu. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, it is expected to hit theatres in August 2026.