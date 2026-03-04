/Vijay Crishna, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father in Devdas passes away at 81

Actor Vijay Crishna, best known for playing the role of Shah Rukh Khan's father in Devdas, has died at the age of 81. While the cause of his death has not been disclosed yet, reports state that his demise was confirmed on March3-4, 2026, leaving the film and theatre fraternity in mourning.

Besides films, he was also known for his contributions to Indian theatres, and as the heartbreaking news came out, tributes have been pouring in on social media.

A respected theatre artist

Crishna was a renowned theatre artist and was said to be closely associated with the acclaimed stage production Dance Like a Man, directed by Pamela Rooks and written by Mahesh Dattani. As per reports, he performed in the play for over 25 years. The film adaptation of Dance Like a Man reportedly won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English.

Lillete Dubey pays tribute

Actress Lillete Dubey took to her Instagram to pay tribute to Crishna. Sharing his photos, she wrote, "Heartbroken.. our dearest Vijay Crishna .. part of our theatre family & ‘Dance like a Man’ for over 25 years .. has passed away.."

She described him as "a man of many parts .. a brilliant actor, handsome, charming, bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all .. so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me .. RIP my Jairaj .. you will never be forgotten.. May you entertain the angels as you did us all here .."

She also sent her prayers to his "wife Smita and daughters Nyrika and Freyan."

Anupam Kher also paid tribute, writing, "That is so so sad. Om shanti!"

Who was Vijay Crishna?

While Crishna gained attention for playing Narayan, the strict father of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, his performance was also appreciated in the filmmaker's Guzaarish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Over the years, he appeared in several other films, including Gandhi and PK.