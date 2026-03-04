/Rajshri Deshpande undergoes surgery for grade 1 breast cancer, shares health update on social media

Rajshri Deshpande, known for her roles in Manto, Black Warrant and Sacred Games, has revealed that she has undergone surgery for breast cancer. Rajshri Deshpande shared a post on Instagram from her hospital room and stated that she was diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer and underwent surgery for it. She shared that she is now in the recovery phase.

What Rajshri posted

Taking to her Instagram, Rajshri wrote, "As you're reading this, it means I've finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it's time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone's love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa's faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength."

She added, "With everyone's support, I feel I am ready to take on the world. Now, I'm recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni (@nadkarnim) at @kokilabenhospital - his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here's to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead."

Rajshri shared a photo from her hospital bed, smiling at the camera along with the post.

Rajshri Deshpande began her Hindi film career with a minor role in the 2012 movie Talaash.

She later appeared on television in shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and 24: India. She earned strong critical praise for her performance in Sacred Games, which brought her wider visibility. She also earned critical acclaim for her performance in Trial by Fire, the web series based on the Upahar cinema tragedy.