/Sara Arjun likely to join Imtiaz Ali's Heer Ranjha; here's what we know

Sara Arjun is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar. While fans are excited about the sequel to Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, a recent report claims that the actress could be playing the role of Heer in Imtiaz Ali's much-anticipated film, Heer Ranjha, which was announced on Valentine's Day 2026.

Sara Arjun to portray Heer

Envisioned as a contemporary retelling of the timeless Punjabi folk tale, Heer Ranjha is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and will be directed by Sajid Ali. Imtiaz Ali marked the film as the next chapter in the Laila Majnu franchise.

According to a Mid-Day report, Arjun is a strong contender for the role of female lead as the makers are looking to cast a fresh face. "The team is looking for a relatively fresh face. After Dhurandhar, Sara has emerged as one of the most promising young actors today. She is among the strongest names being evaluated for Heer," a source told Mid Day.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Rohit Saraf is the choice for the male lead, Ranjha, in the film. Fans are currently waiting for the official confirmation.

This project is said to be the reunion of Imtiaz and Sajid Ali in the romance genre after Laila Majnu. which starred Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri.

Earlier, sharing his thoughts about the film, Imtiaz Ali said, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm, it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language."

About Dhurandhar

The actress received widespread appreciation for her performance in Dhurandhar and is gearing up for its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan in key roles.