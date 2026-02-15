/Imtiaz Ali’s Heer Ranjha: Rohit Saraf not finalised, casting still in progress

Google Preferred
Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Feb 15, 2026, 23:47 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 23:47 IST
Picture of Rohit Saraf Photograph: (IG/Rohit Saraf)

Story highlights

Rohit Saraf, known for Netflix Mismatched, took the headlines after reports of him being finalised to play the lead in Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor’s Heer Ranjha. However, seems like the reports were not true. 

Eight years after Laila Majnu, Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor are reuniting for another intense love story, and this time it will be Heer Ranjha. Soon after news of the new venture broke, it was revealed that Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf was going to play the lead.


However, hours after the casting news surfaced, it was learned that the actor has not been finalized and that casting is still ongoing.

On Valentine’s Day (February 14), the makers announced the film, which serves as the second installment following Laila Majnu, a movie that became a cult classic in the romantic genre.

Rohit Saraf to be part of Heer Ranjha?

An adaptation of the epic love story, the forthcoming film will be directed by Sajid Ali.

Earlier reports claimed that Saraf had been locked in to play the lead role. However, it was later learned that he is not part of the project and that the casting has not yet been finalized.

The makers have not officially announced the casting and have not reacted to the reports so far.

According to HT, sources have denied the claims, stating that the reports are untrue and that casting is still in progress.

A source close to the film’s development also said that an official announcement regarding the cast will be made soon.

Saraf enjoys a huge fan following among young audiences, especially for his Netflix romantic drama Mismatched. Other films he has worked in include Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Ishq Vishk Rebound, among others. Recently, Netflix announced that the actor will be returning to play the lead role of Rohit in anticipated season 4 of the show alongside Prajakta Kohli.

What we know about Heer Ranjha?

The love saga was announced on Saturday (Deb 14) on the occasion of Valentines day. The film will be presented by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Preety Ali under Pi Films Pvt Ltd. The shooting of Heer Ranjha is expected to begin filming soon.

Sharing the announcement video, they wrote in a caption,"Some love stories never die… From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha-The Love Legacy Continues."

There is no confirmation when the movie will release

