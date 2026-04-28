Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80

Well-known TV and film actor Bharat Kapoor has died at the age of 80. The news of his demise was shared by his friend and actor Avatar Gill to the news agency PTI. Bharat died on Monday after days of illness. The veteran actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

"I got a call from Bharat ji's son Rahul, saying that his father passed away around 3:00 pm due to cardiac arrest at his residence. He was unwell for three days," the actor's close friend Avatar Gill told PTI.

"I've known him for more than 50 years. We did many plays and acted in films together. We were constantly in touch, but for a week we didn't speak to each other. For me, it is like losing an elder brother, a mentor, and a friend," he said.

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About Bharat Kapoor

Bharat was a prominent face on television and Hindi films in the 1980s and 90s and played supporting roles in films like Hindustan Ki Kasam, Sone Pe Suhaaga, and Balidaan. He gained prominence for playing negative roles in films like Barsaat, Aakhree Raasta, Noorie, Ram Balram, and Inkaar.

The last rites of Bharat Kapoor were performed on Monday evening at 6:00 PM at the crematorium near Sion Hospital, while the chautha ceremony will be held on April 30 at the North Bombay Association.

Avatar Gill said, “Family and close friends from the industry, including Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Talvar, and theatre actors, paid their last respects to him.”

Bharat Kapoor is survived by wife, Lopa and sons Rahul and Sagar. His daughter Kavita died a few years ago.