/Varun Dhawan to star in Yash Raj Films’ first-ever horror project



Yash Raj Films is all set to make its first foray into the horror genre with a theatrical feature directed by Abhay Pannu, best known for the critically acclaimed series Rocket Boys. Pannu has also written the screenplay, with the film slated to go on floors later this year for a 2027 theatrical release.

Varun Dhawan joins the team

Varun Dhawan has now been confirmed as the lead of the upcoming film, marking his return to Yash Raj Films after Sui Dhaaga.

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An industry source said, "Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF’s first horror film."

Elaborating on the studio’s new venture, the source added, "Yash Raj Films is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani, and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead. YRF has made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre."

Abhay Pannu’s theatrical debut

The film marks Abhay Pannu’s theatrical debut following the acclaimed Rocket Boys, while reinforcing YRF’s commitment to championing a new generation of storytellers.

The horror film is also part of YRF’s continued efforts to work with emerging and distinctive filmmaking voices. Following the success of Saiyaara, the studio, under Aditya Chopra’s leadership, has continued to support filmmakers with different storytelling sensibilities, including Mohit Suri, Sameer Saxena and now Pannu.

This marks Varun Dhawan’s second outing with Yash Raj Films following the success of Sui Dhaaga, as he returns to headline the studio’s first-ever theatrical horror film.