/Varun Dhawan criticised for his attire during temple visit: 'Did he think the temple was a gym?'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is in the news. Not for his upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, but for his choice of clothes as he visited a temple in Mumbai on Wednesday. Videos of his temple visit surfaced on social media. The actor appeared cheerful and happy as he greeted photographers as he emerged from the temple, but many on social media were not impressed with his attire.

Varun Dhawan slammed on social media

In the clips doing the rounds online, Varun can be seen leaving the temple premises with a tilak on his forehead. The actor was dressed casually in a sleeveless vest and shorts and briefly acknowledged the paparazzi before heading out. His choice of attire for the temple visit quickly became a talking point online, with several social media users criticising the actor, suggesting he should have chosen more traditional or modest clothing for a religious place.

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Soon after the videos of Varun appeared on social media, users took to X to question the actor’s attire and whether it was appropriate for a temple visit.

One user wrote, "The least Varun Dhawan could do is dress appropriately for the mandir. This is a fake devotion, a PR stunt to appease the masses.”

“This is atrocious! How can Varun Dhawan be allowed to visit a temple in these clothes? Just because he is a celebrity, can he be allowed to violate the sanctity of a temple? Which temple allows devotees in sleeveless and shorts?” wrote another user.

“Did Varun Dhawan think the temple was a gym that he went there dressed in workout clothes?”

Varun Dhawan’s new film

Varun was at the temple days before his big release, comedy entertainer Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The film stars Varun along with Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Maniesh Paul and has been directed by David Dhawan, who reportedly intends to retire after this film.

The trailer, released last month, hints at a comedy filled with relationship troubles, misunderstandings and romance. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5.