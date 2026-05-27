/Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls recreated Chunnari Chunnari a 'bhajan'; Anu Malik backs Varun Dhawan

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to hit theatres this June, but the film has sparked a debate online due to the recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari. Several netzines as well as film fraternity members have weighed in, including composer Anu Malik and singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Anu Malik shows support

Originally, the song featured in the 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 starring Salman Khan and is said to be one of Bollywood’s most recognisable dance numbers. While reactions to the recreated version have been mixed, Anu Malik believes the song’s popularity has endured across generations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Sharing a video on Instagram, the composer said, “Guys, it's been so long since I saw the song on a superstar on Varun Dhawan's face. Earlier also this song was super hit when it came on Salman Khan. And Salman Khan took it to a different level.”

He further added, "Pehle bhi gaana super hit tha, aaj bhi super hit aur kal bhi super hit rahega (The song was a superhit earlier, it’s still a superhit today, and it will remain a superhit tomorrow as well)."

The composer also complimented the visuals and choreography of the recreated track, saying, "What a dance, those girls are looking so beautiful… Varun, tu kya nacha hai yaar. Kya lag raha hai gaana (Varun, you’ve danced so well, man. The song looks amazing). Congratulations."

Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticizes the remake

However, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who had sung the original alongside Anuradha Sriram criticized the remake and questioned the trend of reviving classic songs.

During an interview with ANI, he spoke about the legacy of the original track and called it the biggest song of Salman Khan's career. He also took a jibe at Varun Dhawan’s film choices, stating, "The actor (Varun Dhawan) has only done second-hand films, especially when his father (David Dhawan) directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta (Varun Dhawan cannot become Salman Khan using this song). There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan."

Abhijeet further added that the recreated version sounded more like a "bhajan" than a romantic dance number.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Helmed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The new version of Chunnari Chunnari has been arranged by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh, with choreography by Remo D'Souza. The vocals of the recreated track have been provided by IP Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Anuradha Sriram.