/Varun Dhawan recalls how Salman Khan influenced dad David Dhawan: 'He walked bare-bodied a lot'

Salman Khan reunited with veteran filmmaker David Dhawan at a special film festival celebrating Dhawan’s contribution to Hindi commercial cinema. While there were several candid moments at the event, what caught the attention of fans was when Varun Dhawan, who joined his father for a fireside chat, shared an amusing anecdote about Salman’s influence on the filmmaker over the years.



The event was organised as part of the David Dhawan Film Festival at PVR cinemas, which revisited some of the director’s biggest comedy hits and his association with Salman through films like Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Partner.

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Varun shares a funny anecdote

At the event, Varun spoke about how Salman’s personality rubbed off on his father. "When you work with Salman Khan, you also change. Somewhere you start feeling that you are Salman Khan! I remember my father walking bare-bodied a lot. There was another level of confidence in him," Varun said.

David Dhawan recalls working with Salman Khan

David Dhawan also recalled his years of collaboration with Salman and said, "What a guy to work with!"

He further added, "I used to feel he's disinterested. Lekin yeh meri galat fehmi thi. He was quite interested. But it took me a while to realise," adding that producer Sajid Nadiadwala understood Salman’s working style much earlier than he did.

The filmmaker also spoke about the close bond they gradually developed off-screen. "I used to sit with him in the evening and have drinks with him. At times, I used to wake him up and take him for the shoot! I used to open the cupboard and even take out his outfit," he recalled.

Varun further praised Salman’s personality, saying, "That's the swag he has. That's the way he makes you feel. You and even my mother told me that he makes you feel very young. He has made me feel loved."

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About Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

David Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. The comedy entertainer is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2026.