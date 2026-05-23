/Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Mrunal Thakur opens up on stepping into comedy with David Dhawan film

Mrunal Thakur is all set to explore a new genre with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan. The actress recently shared her excitement about stepping into the world of comedy while speaking at the trailer launch event of the upcoming romantic entertainer.

Mrunal Thakur is not working with David Dhawan

Calling the project a major milestone in her career, Mrunal revealed that she had agreed to the film even before knowing the details of the script or cast.

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"When I first met David Dhawan ji over a cup of chai, I had no idea what the film was, who the hero was, or what the story was. I think during that 45-minute conversation, sir told me just one thing: 'You’re a good actor, and I want to present you with a role that will bring out the funny side of you as well,'" says Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur on working with David Dhawan

Known for her performances in intense dramas and thrillers, the actress admitted that comedy was a genre she had always wanted to try. "But as an actor, if I was entering the comedy genre, a commercial entertainer, it had to be a David Dhawan film," she adds and continues, "And honestly, David sir, I wish I had met you many, many moons ago so that I would have had more opportunities to work with you. In my head, I was thinking, 'Sir, please sign me for three films at least!'"

Describing the collaboration as a memorable learning experience, Thakur credited the film for helping her improve her comic timing. "I genuinely feel my comic timing has improved after this movie!" she shared.

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