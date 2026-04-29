/Yash’s Toxic postponed again; Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes June 5 slot

The wait just got longer. Yash starrer Toxic will not be releasing in June 2026. The film’s release has been postponed one more time. Toxic was earlier scheduled to release in March on the same day as Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It was postponed to June 4 release as makers pointed to the tensions in the Gulf region owing to the Iran-US war. Now, on Wednesday, the makers announced that the film’s release has been postponed again. With the shift in release date, Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai's release date too has undergone a change

Toxic release postponed

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the big development on social media, posting a statement issued by the makers of Toxic. The note read, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

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The makers asserted that the film’s delay in release had nothing to do with its shoot status.

“Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”

The statement did not reveal the exact date of Toxic’s release.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by Yash, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead. The film’s teasers and character posters were unveiled earlier this year and had generated quite a buzz.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes Toxic’s slot

Since Toxic has pushed its release date, Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has moved to the same slot. The film, directed by David Dhawan, was slated to release on May 22. However it will now release on June 5th.