/Is Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai a remake of Biwi No 1? Makers clarify

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, has been creating a buzz since its announcement. A speculation surrounding the film has taken over the internet, claiming it has drawn inspiration from some older comedy films. However, the makers have finally shut down the rumour by addressing the matter on social media.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an original film

The team behind the film has clarified that the upcoming entertainer is not inspired by or based on any previously released movie. Produced by Tips Industries, the cast also features Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur and is helmed by David Dhawan.

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After the teaser of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai surfaced online, social media users began comparing Varun's film to Biwi No. 1 and Sandwich.

In response to the chatter, the makers shared a public notice on Saturday through Tips’ official Instagram account. "It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ (‘Film’)," the post read. "Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film."

What's the matter?

The formal statement comes amid growing online buzz after viewers noticed similarities in the film’s comic setup and relationship dynamics to earlier Bollywood comedies. The movie has also been in headlines due to the recreated version of the popular track Chunnari Chunnari from Biwi No. 1.

"We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience. SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES," the production house further added.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai