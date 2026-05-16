/Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy drama mints THIS much on Friday

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, opened at the box office with moderate numbers on Friday. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, it is positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do box office collection Day 1

The film was released in cinemas on May 15 and saw extensive promotions. According to Sacnilk, the comedy-drama earned Rs 3.85 crore nett in India on day 1, and its domestic gross collection reportedly touched Rs 4.62 crore. The film's overseas earnings stood at around Rs 1 crore, which makes the worldwide gross total Rs 5.62 crore.

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Collections lower than Pati Patni Aur Woh

The opening figure of the film is said to be lower than the first-day collection of Ayushmann’s recent releases. It also remained far behind the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, which had reportedly earned Rs 9.10 crore on day one.

Coming to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's occupancy levels, the morning shows on the first day saw limited footfall, while afternoon and evening screenings showed only slight improvement. As per reports, the film’s overall occupancy is said to be under 12 per cent across more than 6,800 shows nationwide.

About the film

On Friday, Ayushmann shared a heartfelt moment with fans on Instagram after screening the film for his mother. "Mother has given her blessings. She says your film is very good. She was saying that if Papa were here, he would have loved it. She laughed a lot after a long time while watching #PatiPatniAurWohDo In cinemas now!," he wrote alongside the video.